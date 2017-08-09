Home Politics Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others
Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others
Politics
0

Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others

0
0
now viewing

Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others

now playing

Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever reported in Yobe

Paris-Attack-On-Soldiers-TVCNews
now playing

Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb in suspected terrorist attack

North-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea

Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews
now playing

Kenyan election : Kenyatta in early lead, Odinga rejects results

Customs-SmuggledCars-TVCNews
now playing

Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

Image result for raymond dokpesiThe National Working Committee of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, has suspended three key members of the party: Raymond Dokpesi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Mainasara Ilo for illegally holding an unauthorized National Executive Council meeting.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the National Chairman of the APDA, Shitu Mohammed also dismissed the information that the party has a Board of Trustees with Dokpesi as its chairman.

Mohammed says its party constitution is clear that there is no BOT until after five years and that INEC has also clarified such in reply to a letter written by the Dokpesi group.

The party Chairman wondered why Dokpesi could refer to himself as BOT chairman of the APDA when he was clearly seen attending a PDP meeting on Tuesday where he was inaugurated as a member of its convention publicity committee.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews

Kenyan election : Kenyatta in early lead, Odinga rejects results

TVCN 0

South Africa : Zuma survives no-confidence vote

TVCN 0
Kenya_Elections_TVCNews

Kenyans vote in critical presidential election

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close