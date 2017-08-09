The National Working Committee of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, has suspended three key members of the party: Raymond Dokpesi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Mainasara Ilo for illegally holding an unauthorized National Executive Council meeting.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the National Chairman of the APDA, Shitu Mohammed also dismissed the information that the party has a Board of Trustees with Dokpesi as its chairman.

Mohammed says its party constitution is clear that there is no BOT until after five years and that INEC has also clarified such in reply to a letter written by the Dokpesi group.

The party Chairman wondered why Dokpesi could refer to himself as BOT chairman of the APDA when he was clearly seen attending a PDP meeting on Tuesday where he was inaugurated as a member of its convention publicity committee.