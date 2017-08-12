Nigeria’s major opposition party, PDP, has held its non-elective Special National Convention in Abuja where some provisions in its constitution were amended and adopted by its members including the extension of tenure of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee until a formal party executive is elected later in the year.

Speaking with TVC News, top members of the party expressed their readiness to serve as the alternative government-in-waiting as the 2019 general election approaches.

Members also assessed the interim leadership of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee saying they have full confidence in the ability of the committee to reorganize the party.