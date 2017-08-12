Home Politics PDP holds non-elective convention, extends Makarfi’s tenure
PDP holds non-elective convention, extends Makarfi’s tenure
Politics
0

PDP holds non-elective convention, extends Makarfi’s tenure

0
0
now viewing

PDP holds non-elective convention, extends Makarfi’s tenure

now playing

Bankers Committee inaugurates board of Agriculture and SMEs Fund

imported-vehicles-tvcnews
now playing

FG loses revenue on vehicle imports despite ban

nestle_tvcnews
now playing

Nestle Nigeria Plc announces N16.5b profit in 2017 H1

Facebook Vs Youtube-Watch
now playing

Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTube

now playing

Diezani loot : PDP accuses EFCC of engaging in sensational media trial

PDP-logo-TVCNigeria’s major opposition party, PDP, has held its non-elective Special National Convention in Abuja where some provisions in its constitution were amended and adopted by its members including the extension of tenure of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee until a formal party executive is elected later in the year.

Speaking with TVC News, top members of the party expressed their readiness to serve as the alternative government-in-waiting as the 2019 general election approaches.

Members also assessed the interim leadership of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee saying they have full confidence in the ability of the committee to reorganize the party.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Diezani loot : PDP accuses EFCC of engaging in sensational media trial

TVCN 0

Melaye’s Recall: Court fixes September 11 for judgement

TVCN 0
PDP-logo-TVC

Jegede, 17 others emerged as Ondo delegates to PDP National Convention

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close