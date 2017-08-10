Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi has warned that the party will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline capable of splitting the ranks of its members in the forthcoming primaries for the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

Makarfi disclosed this in Abuja while inaugurating a 37-member State Caretaker Committee for Anambra state led by Professor Alphonsus Nwosu as Chairman and Josephine Anenih as Secretary.

The inauguration had in attendance top PDP members in Anambra state.

Meanwhile, despite efforts by the leadership of the peoples democratic party to restore peace after the supreme court judgment affirming Senator Ahmed Makarfi as PDP’s recognised leader, the crisis in the Southwest zone of the party may have worsened.

Two factions loyal to Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Buruji Kashamu held separate meetings this week in Lagos and Ibadan claiming leadership of the zone.

Senior Political Correspondent Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that PDP, one time Nigeria’s ruling party, after losing the 2015 presidential election, slipped into a monstrous leadership crises that went on for close to two years. The intervention of the Apex court last month gave a ray of hope to the party, with the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee settling down to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the party.

But throwing spanner in the works is the fact that some state chapters and zones of the party are warming up for another show down. The gladiators this time around are Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is the only PDP governor in the Zone and the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu. The 2 factions are laying claim to the zone.

A meeting was held in Ibadan on Monday where lead actors and aspirants to the National chairmanship met.

The leaders of the party in the south west called for Senator Buruji kashamu and others loyal to the Modu Sheriff faction to stop what they called needless crisis. They warned members against colluding with those bent on destabilising the party.

On Tuesday, party faithful loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu met in Lagos to declare support for the Ahmed Markafi-led Caretaker committee and denounced Eddy Olafeso, as the national vice chairman of the zone.They called on senator Makarfi to stop relating with Gov Fayose on issues that have to do with the south west zone of the PDP.

The leadership of the party recently set up a reconciliation committee led by two governors; Nyesom Wike and Ibrahim Dankwambo . With the two factions spoiling for war, stakeholders are watching with keen interest to see how far the reconciliation can go.