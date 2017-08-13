Traditional rulers in the country have been urged to support government efforts towards improving the security of lives and property in the country.

The Oniru of Iru Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru in a chat with journalists urged traditional rulers at all levels to actively participate in interactions at community levels geared towards improving security.

The royal father also urged political leaders to fulfil the promise the made to the people and work in the interest of the masses at all times.

Oba Oniru was speaking on the sidelines of activities to makr his 8oth birthday.

He commended the infrastructure development in lagos state and the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.