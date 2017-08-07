Home News Peace Corps pledges to partner with other agencies
Image result for Ondo Peace CorpsAs officials of the Peace Corps await the signing of the bill establishing the outfit into law, members of the Corps in Ondo state say they are ready to work in tandem with other security agencies in the state.

The command says there is no need for the Corps to engage other security agencies in unnecessary rift.

Addressing reporters in Akure, the state Commandant of the Corps, Lawoki Oluwatobi, said the organization will continue to discharge its duty without fear or favour

While calling on the federal government to sign the Peace Corps bill into law, the commandant, said the bill will enhance the performance of members of the agency.

