The Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Police force has apprehended four persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen over the killing of a farmer, Omowole Orimisan in Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph, said the wife of the deceased informed the police about the killing of her husband.

TVC News gathered the deceased was attacked while working on his farm when he challenged the herdsmen for invading his farm.

Joseph said men of the command swung into action after the matter was reported at the Ore Division leading to the arrest of the four suspects.

The command also arrested six suspected cultists in Akure.