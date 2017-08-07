Police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 12 people at the St Phillips Catholic Church in Ozubulu area of Anambra State.

This was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nkiru Nwodo.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, who visited the scene of the attack had promised that investigations would commence immediately to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Anambra State police Commissioner said that the attack was connected with gang violence between some natives of the state.

Meanwhile, Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has condemned Sunday’s attack on worshippers of St.Phillips Catholic Church in Anambra State.

Addressing members of the Catholic Church from Ahiara Diocese, Okorocha described the attack as barbaric and sacrilegious.

The Governor also charged security operatives to swing into action in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book.