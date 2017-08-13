Police authorities in Ondo state have arrested twelve suspected cultists in Akure, the state capital.

Spokesman of the command, Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested for various criminal activities in Akure and its environs.

The Police image maker added that the suspects were involved in various acts of murder and other heinous crimes.

According to him, the suspects have in their possession various locally-made rifles with which they carried out their dastardly acts.

He said the suspects have been charged to court to serve as deterrent to others.