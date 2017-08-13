Home News Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state
Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state
News
Nigeria
0

Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state

0
0
Cultists-TVCNews
now viewing

Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state

now playing

FG tasked to allocate more funds to the health sector

IPOB-protest-TVCNews
now playing

Police release detained IPOB member in Bayelsa after protest

Oniru-TVCNews
now playing

Peace and security : Oba Oniru seeks greater support for govt. efforts

John Odigie-Oyegun
now playing

Anambra guber election : APC screening committee clears 12 aspirants for primaries

now playing

#OzubuluMassacre : Osinbajo sends condolence delegation to Anambra

Image result for Police arrest twelve cultists in Ondo statePolice authorities in Ondo state have arrested twelve suspected cultists in Akure, the state capital.

Spokesman of the command, Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested for various criminal activities in Akure and its environs.

The Police image maker added that the suspects were involved in various acts of murder and other heinous crimes.

According to him, the suspects have in their possession various locally-made rifles with which they carried out their dastardly acts.

He said the suspects have been charged to court to serve as deterrent to others.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

FG tasked to allocate more funds to the health sector

TVCN 0
IPOB-protest-TVCNews

Police release detained IPOB member in Bayelsa after protest

TVCN 0
Oniru-TVCNews

Peace and security : Oba Oniru seeks greater support for govt. efforts

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close