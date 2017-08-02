The Police have handed over the keys of the Lagos Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Secretariat to the board of trustees of the party.

This is in line with the supreme court judgement that sacked the erstwhile National Chairman, Ali Modu-Sheriff.

The Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni gave the keys to Olabode George and Aduke Mainna, who are members of the party’s board of trustees.

Segun Adewale and Moshood Salvador, have been laying claim to the chairmanship seat, of the PDP in Lagos state ,even after the verdict of the Apex court.

Bode George says all hands are on deck to resolve the PDP crisis.