Police Officers Wives undergo three-day training on Food safety
Police Officers Wives undergo three-day training on Food safety

Image result for Nigeria Police Officers Wives undergo three-day training on Food safetyFor Optimum performance and service to fatherland Nigeria, the police must strive to have a healthy workforce to secure the country.

This was the focus of a three-day intensive training for the Police Officers Wives Association on “Food Safety And Sanitation” organized by the Bayelsa State International Institute Of Tourism And Hospitality

TVC’S Ovieteme George reports that a survey and independent research carried out by a firm “Hazard Analysis And Critical Control Points” reveals that many restaurants prepare food in ways that could lead to contamination or under cooking.

The Bayelsa State International Institute Of Tourism and the Police Command have entered a partnership to train wives of officers on hygienic conditions for food safety and consumption.

Some members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association speak on the knowledge acquired from the three – day training.

The application of international best practices in homes of Police officers will guarantee a healthy workforce and enhance performance in security duties.

 

