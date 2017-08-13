There was a mild stir on Saturday in Bayelsa when members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra took to the streets of Yenagoa in protest over the arrest of one of their own.

Over twenty of the IPOB Members had converged on the Akenfa axis of the Melford Okilo Expressway calling for the release of their member detained by the Akenfa Division of the Nigerian Police.

The IPOB members moved to the Imiringi road area of Yenagoa in continuation of their protest, but later dispersed when the detained fellow was released to them.