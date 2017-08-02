Home News Police seek Ogun residents’ support in tackling crime
Police seek Ogun residents’ support in tackling crime
News
Nigeria
0

Police seek Ogun residents’ support in tackling crime

0
0
Police-logo-TVC
now viewing

Police seek Ogun residents’ support in tackling crime

Doctors - NMA-TVC
now playing

Ogun NMA laments influx of quack doctors

Gunmen Clerk
now playing

Gunmen abduct Ikeja Local Government clerk

Cattle rustling - TVC
now playing

Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling

now playing

Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation

Boko Madagali -TVC
now playing

Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons

Image result for Nigeria PoliceParticipants at the 2017 Security Meeting organised by the Police Community Relations Committee of Egba division have called on stakeholders to come together to support the Police and provide useful information that will lead to crime bursting.

They made this known while highlighting the significance of police partnership with residents on how to tackle crime.

They said the rising cases of kidnappings, cultism and armed robbery in some parts of the country requires synergy between police, local vigilante groups, hunters, community development associations and other trade associations in the state.

On the results of previous collaboration between the PCRC, Police and Associations in the state, they noted the state has been rated as one of the best in crime busting.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Doctors - NMA-TVC

Ogun NMA laments influx of quack doctors

TVCN 0
Gunmen Clerk

Gunmen abduct Ikeja Local Government clerk

TVCN 0
Cattle rustling - TVC

Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close