Home News Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling
Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling
News
Nigeria
0

Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling

0
0
Cattle rustling - TVC
now viewing

Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling

now playing

Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation

Boko Madagali -TVC
now playing

Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons

PDP-logo-TVC
now playing

Police hand over Lagos PDP Secretariat to Board of Trustees

Political parties
now playing

Internal Democracy: IPAC urges FG to restore subvention to Political parties

Yemi Osinbajo -TVC
now playing

Osinbajo redeploys ICPC boss, sets up committee on looted funds

Image result for Police deploy tracking technology to curb Cattle rustlingThe Nigeria police authorities have unveiled a Cattle ownership Identification, Tracing and Tracking technology.

This, according to the police, will make rustling unattractive in the country.

The technology will require cattle owners to register themselves, and their live stock on a data base, which will make tracking easy.

For their part, the umbrella body for cattle breeders in the country, have commended the new approach, describing it as a veritable tool for safeguarding their animals.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris had on 13th December 2016 inaugurated a national Implementation Committee on the Curtailment of Cattle Rustling in Nigeria.

The IGP, who was represented at the unveiling of the tracking technology by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Foluso Adebanjo said the Committee was tasked to identify and implement strategies to stop cattle rustling.

He explained that through the use of consultants engaged by the Committee, a tool was developed that would enable proper animal identification and tracking,

He said, “this would eliminate the seemingly intractable national menace of cattle rustling and pastoralist-farmers clashes with is security implications on national growth.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chairman of the Implementation Committee, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Charles Ugomuoh said the job of the Committee is being carried out through providing animal loading and offloading permits.

Also, adherence to the use of designated cattle stock routes, institutionalization of usage of designated grazing reserves and corridors, and proper cattle ownership identification, tracing and tracking of animals by using technology.

He said the electronic tracking technology developed for the police would not only eradicate cattle rustling but make it non-profitable and unattractive.

He added that the data generated by the tool would produce actual population census and demography of our national herds rather than estimated figures.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation

TVCN 0
Boko Madagali -TVC

Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons

TVCN 0
PDP-logo-TVC

Police hand over Lagos PDP Secretariat to Board of Trustees

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close