The Nigeria police authorities have unveiled a Cattle ownership Identification, Tracing and Tracking technology.

This, according to the police, will make rustling unattractive in the country.

The technology will require cattle owners to register themselves, and their live stock on a data base, which will make tracking easy.

For their part, the umbrella body for cattle breeders in the country, have commended the new approach, describing it as a veritable tool for safeguarding their animals.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris had on 13th December 2016 inaugurated a national Implementation Committee on the Curtailment of Cattle Rustling in Nigeria.

The IGP, who was represented at the unveiling of the tracking technology by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Foluso Adebanjo said the Committee was tasked to identify and implement strategies to stop cattle rustling.

He explained that through the use of consultants engaged by the Committee, a tool was developed that would enable proper animal identification and tracking,

He said, “this would eliminate the seemingly intractable national menace of cattle rustling and pastoralist-farmers clashes with is security implications on national growth.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chairman of the Implementation Committee, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Charles Ugomuoh said the job of the Committee is being carried out through providing animal loading and offloading permits.

Also, adherence to the use of designated cattle stock routes, institutionalization of usage of designated grazing reserves and corridors, and proper cattle ownership identification, tracing and tracking of animals by using technology.

He said the electronic tracking technology developed for the police would not only eradicate cattle rustling but make it non-profitable and unattractive.

He added that the data generated by the tool would produce actual population census and demography of our national herds rather than estimated figures.