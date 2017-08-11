Home Business Practitioners Operating Fees: Freight forwarding Association supports FG directive
Practitioners Operating Fees: Freight forwarding Association supports FG directive
Business
0

Practitioners Operating Fees: Freight forwarding Association supports FG directive

0
0
now viewing

Practitioners Operating Fees: Freight forwarding Association supports FG directive

Osinbajo Cabinet TVC
now playing

Osinbajo charges cabinet to implement Economic Recovery, Growth plan

now playing

Katsina govt holds workshop on overview of nutrition status

now playing

Ondo to host second National Council on Niger Delta

now playing

Melaye's Recall: Court fixes September 11 for judgement

now playing

Military provides medical support to IDPs in Maiduguri NYSC camp

Image result for Practitioners Operating Fees: Freight forwarding Association supports FG directiveThe National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders has advised freight forwarders to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on the payment of Practitioners Operating Fees.

The leadership of the Association says that it supports the collection of the levy because it will enable the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria to develop skills and knowledge among freight forwarding practitioners in the country.

The association believes that the levy collection will boost freight forwarding operations as well as create employment in the sector.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Osinbajo Cabinet TVC

Osinbajo charges cabinet to implement Economic Recovery, Growth plan

TVCN 0

Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds

TVCN 0
Adebayo-Shittu -ICT

F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy – Minister

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close