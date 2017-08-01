Home News Preventing malaria : Osun to distribute 3 million insecticide nets
Related imageAbout three million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets are to be distributed in Osun state this year.

This is part of the replacement exercise to be carried out in some states of the federation as part of efforts to prevent malaria.

The Director, malaria Control in the Osun state ministry of Health, Nurat Adeyanju disclosed while briefing the media on the proper use of insecticidal nets.

She disclosed that Malaria is the most common preventable public health problem in Nigeria but it is taking its toll on 97% of Nigerians especially children under five years and pregnant women.

She said there is the need for every household in Nigeria to totally embrace the use of the Long Lasting insecticidal nets for the prevention of malaria.

The nets according to the health expert, are designed to maintain utmost biological efficacy against mosquitoes for a period of three years.

Adeyanju who highlighted the benefits of sleeping inside mosquito net said the projection is to achieve 100% ownership and 80% utilization of the nets to achieve drastic reduction in malaria cases.

