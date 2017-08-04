The International Monetary Fund has underlined the possibility of the Nigerian economy getting out of recession this year.

The financial institution predicts a growth of 0.8 per cent for the economy, though it noted risks to the recovery.

According to the IMF, the growth would not be sufficient to influence unemployment or poverty in the economy.

The Fund said it had sent a staff team led by its Senior Resident Representative and Mission Chief for Nigeria, Amine Mati, to Nigeria in July to discuss economic and financial developments.