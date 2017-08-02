Home Football Rohr sticks with Akpeyi, Ezenwa for Cameroon clash
Rohr sticks with Akpeyi, Ezenwa for Cameroon clash
Rohr sticks with Akpeyi, Ezenwa for Cameroon clash

Rohr sticks with Akpeyi, Ezenwa for Cameroon clash

Nigeria Technical adviser, Gernot Rohr will not add any new goalkeepers to his squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, despite the recent struggle in the position.

First-choice Carl Ikeme has been ruled out with illness, while Daniel Akpeyi’s performance against South Africa failed to inspire confidence.

But the German has said he will be sticking with the Chippa United goalkeeper.

He believes new goalkeeper trainer, Enrico Pionetti will upgrade the performance of Akpeyi and second choice, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Nigeria host Cameroon in the first leg of the world cup qualifier on September the 1st in Uyo with the return leg in Yaounde three days later.

 

 

