Rohr supervises CHAN Eagles training in Kano
Rohr supervises CHAN Eagles training in Kano

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was on hand to oversee the CHAN Eagles’ Tuesday training at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano.

Super Eagles Media officer, Toyin Ibitoye reveals the coach arrived in Kano on Monday night at the same time most of the invited players came back after last weekend’s Nigeria Pro-Football League matches.

Ibitoye says Rohr’s major duty is to supervise the team training and offer support as the technical adviser of all national teams, while coach Salisu Yusuf is still in charge of the team.

Nigeria face Republic of Benin in the first leg of 2018 CHAN qualifier in Cotonou on August the 11th before hosting the second leg a week later in Kano.

 

