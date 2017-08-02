Gernot Rohr’s presence in the camp of the home based super eagles in Kano, has raised questions as to who is really in charge of the team?

But the Nigeria Football Federation have now cleared the air on that.

NFF says Rohr is only playing the role of an adviser, while Salisu Yusuf calls the shot.

Chairman of the NFF technical committee, Chris Green says Rohr will not meddle with affairs in camp even as he scouts for players for the main super eagles.

The CHAN Eagles have been scheduled to play a test match against Nigerian league campaigners – Kano Pillars on Thursday.

Nigeria play Benin republic for a ticket to the 2018 African Nations Championship in Kenya.