Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says Donald Trump’s signing legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia is declaration of a full-fledged trade war.

He says the Trump administration has demonstrated complete impotence, in the most humiliating manner, by transferring executive powers to congress.

President Trump had earlier expressed his own doubts about the legislation saying the bill remains seriously flawed because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate.

=sot=