Saraki sacks 98 Special Assistants
Senator Bukola Saraki
Image result for Bukola sarakiSenate President Bukola Saraki has relieved of their duties,  ninety eight special assistants in his office due to redundancy.

While some were outrightly sacked, other aides were redeployed to the National Assembly from where they were initially seconded.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu while briefing Senate Correspondents says a new set of officials may be recruited in due course to fill up the vacancies created by the staff restructuring exercise.

TVC News learnt that the affected aides have been issued sack letters through Saraki’s Chief of staff, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and that those sacked include Saraki’s director of protocol, head of administration and many others, while some of the staff resigned willingly.

Majority of those affected are said to be staff of the National Assembly, who have been on secondment to the office of the Senate President for over a decade while other special assistants affected are based in Kwara state.

 

