Saratu Aregbesola (1932 – 2017) : Governor Aregbesola's mother buried
Saratu Aregbesola (1932 – 2017) : Governor Aregbesola's mother buried

Saratu Aregbesola (1932 – 2017) : Governor Aregbesola's mother buried

Image result for Saratu Aregbesola (1932 - 2017) : Governor Aregbesola's mother buriedThe remains of the late Saratu Aregbesola, mother of governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state have been committed to mother earth.

The governor’s mother died in the early hours of Tuesday at age 85 and was buried in the evening in accordance with the Islamic tradition in Ilesha, Osun state.

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun led the burial prayer.

He described death as a necessary end for all mankind and prayed for repose of the soul of deceased.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola led other children to pay their last respect to their late mother.

