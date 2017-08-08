Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has assured soldiers on the frontline in Buni Yadi, Yobe state, that efforts are being made to put an end to attacks and ambushes by Boko Haram fighters.

Dan-Ali gave the assurance during a visit to troops of the 27 task force brigade in Buni yadi, Yobe state.

The visit, according to the defence minister was to assess the newly established Nigerian Army special forces school and find out how the officers and men are faring on the battle field.

The defence minister also stressed the need to synergise with other security operatives in the fight against terror.

With the army re-strategising in its desire to defeat Boko Haram, it is expected that bombings and ambushes by the terrorists would be drastically reduced if not stopped completely.