Senator Sani tasks APC to probe invasion of Kaduna NUJ office
Senator Sani tasks APC to probe invasion of Kaduna NUJ office

Senator Shehu Sani-TVCSenator Shehu Sani has urged the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress to set up a panel to investigate Sunday’s invasion of the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Kaduna and violently disrupted a press briefing called by some political stalwarts of the party.

Senator Sani condemned what he said is a situation where thugs are now used to harass perceived political opponents of government.

He stopped short of accusing the state government of being responsible for the disruption of the briefing which saw journalists attacked and their equipment destroyed.

According to him, the scenes from Sunday is a reminder of the politics that cost the Peoples Democratic Party the 2015 elections.

