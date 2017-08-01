Home Business Shipyard Ownership : French, Italian govt. locked in dispute
Image result for Shipyard Ownership : French, Italian govt. locked in disputeThe French and Italian government are in dispute over the ownership of a large shipyard on the Atlantic coast.
STX shipyard in France was recently nationalized by the government to prevent an Italian company from taking over a strategic facility.

The government retains fifty percent stake in the shipyard for national interest.

The Shipyard could accommodate military ships aircraft carriers.

Report says that Italian ship builders had shown interest in the shipyard, prompting the French government to react.

