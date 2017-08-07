Home Business SON to project local manufacturers, warns importers
SON to project local manufacturers, warns importers
Image result for SON to project local manufacturers, warns importersCable Manufacturers in Nigeria have raised an alarm over increased importation of fake certified made in Nigeria cables, usually with short measures in the Nigerian market.

The manufacturers raised this concern at a meeting with the management of the Standards Organization of Nigeria in Lagos.

They say that the influx of substandard cables is adversely affecting their operations, the Nation’s economy and the safety of its people at large.

The Director General of the Standards Agency, Osita Aboloma restated commitment of his organization to protect all certified local products through standardization and quality assurance activities.

In a separate discussion with executives of Electrical Dealers Association, Alaba Market in Lagos, The SON director General, urged the traders to partner with the agency in combating fake cable importation.

