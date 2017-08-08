Home Sports Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted
Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted
Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted

Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted

Image result for Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille oustedAustralian Nick Kyrgios looks fresh and focused as he blazed to a 6-1 6-2 first round win over Viktor Troicki at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada.

The 16th seed showed no signs of distress in dispatching Troicki after 51 minutes on a sun-kissed centre court.

With his mother watching from the stands, the hot-headed Australian kept his cool against an overmatched opponent who has been struggling with injury .

American Jared Donaldson, 66th in the world, provided the first upset of the tournament by knocking out French 13th seed Lucas Pouille, twice a title winner this season, 7-6 7-6.

