Three suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri blasts
Nigeria
Three suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri blasts

Three suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri blasts

Image result for Three suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri blastsTwo suicide bombers, a male and a female on Friday attempted to gain entry into the temporary settlement area for rehabilitated leprosy patients within the premises of Molai general hospital, in the outskirt of Maiduguri township, along Maiduguri /Damboa highway.

The Police Public Relations Officer Borno state command Dsp Victor Isuku confirmed to TVC News that the said bombers were prevented by the persistent barking and attacks from dogs in the area.

In the process, they hurriedly detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves.

No other casualty was recorded.

Police EOD teams were promptly drafted to scenes, to sanitize and render the area and its surroundings safe.

Normalcy has since been restored.

