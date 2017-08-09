Home Health Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever reported in Yobe
Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever reported in Yobe
Health
0

Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever reported in Yobe

0
0
now viewing

Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever reported in Yobe

Paris-Attack-On-Soldiers-TVCNews
now playing

Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb in suspected terrorist attack

North-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea

Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews
now playing

Kenyan election : Kenyatta in early lead, Odinga rejects results

Customs-SmuggledCars-TVCNews
now playing

Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

Bank-Of-Tanzania-TVCNews
now playing

Tanzania's central bank slashes interest rate to 9 pct

Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever have been reported in Yobe State.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bello Kawuwa, the government is yet to confirm the veracity of the cases, promising to do so after thorough investigation is carried out.

Dr. Kawuwa also disclosed that the people believed to have been affected have been quarantined with clinical appraisal ongoing.

He added that the epidemic response team is already in those communities carrying out contact tracing operation and enlightening the people in line with best medical practice.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Breastfeeding TVC

Exclusive breastfeeding advocates want more flexible work hours

TVCN 0
Nurses -TVC

2017 Nursing Week: Experts highlight importance of nurses

TVCN 0
Doctors - NMA-TVC

Ogun NMA laments influx of quack doctors

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close