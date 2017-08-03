Home News Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Obanikoro pay Aregbesola condolence visit
Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Obanikoro pay Aregbesola condolence visit
Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Obanikoro pay Aregbesola condolence visit

Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Obanikoro pay Aregbesola condolence visit

Image result for Tinubu, APC chieftains condole with Aregbesola over mother's deathNational Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state over the death of his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola.

Asiwaju Tinubu during a condolence visit to the governor at the government house, Osogbo, described the deceased as an enigmatic woman whose entire life was dedicated to ?God and humanity and her children.

While encouraging the bereaved family to accept the loss of their matriarch as the will of Allah,Tinubu said they should also take solace in the fact the she lived an exemplary and fulfilled life.

Also on the condolence visit were the former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Bisi Akande, the Southwest Zonal Vice Chairman of the APC, a former Osun state governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro among other dignitaries.

Alhaja Aregbesola aged 85, died at the earlier hours of Tuesday and has since been buried according to Islamic injunction.

