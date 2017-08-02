Youths in the Oke-Ogun district of Oyo state have identified football as a tool for human capital development.

A football championship geared at engaging young boys in the region will soon berth.

The organisers who are a group of football enthusiasts are aiming at talent discovery and using sports as a springboard for poverty alleviation amongst young people.

Foremost traditional leaders from Nigeria’s South West region have supported the initiative.

They emphasized the need for government at all levels to encourage the youth participation in sports.