Transport Minister, Senate push for enhanced rail services
Transport Minister, Senate push for enhanced rail services

Transport Minister, Senate push for enhanced rail services

Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase, as ministers show unity

Freight forwarding association supports FG directive on operating fee

#OzubuluMassacre : Aloysius 'Bishop' Ikeguonu, others attend Sunday mass

Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state

The Minister of Transportation and the Senate Committee on Land Transport are pushing for the speedy modernization of railway projects across the country.

They say an improved rail services will enhance commercial activities and boost the Nigerian economy.

The Transportation Minister, gave the indication at the monthly inspection of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway Line in Lagos and maintained that all the states will soon be connected to rail services.

In the same vein, the Senate Committee also visited the Railway Corporation to assess the project implementation plan for the recently approved loan request by the Federal Government from the China Exim Bank for the purpose of completing various railway construction projects across the country.

