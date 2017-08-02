Home International Trump signs Russia Sanctions Bill into Law amid Putin Retaliation
Trump signs Russia Sanctions Bill into Law amid Putin Retaliation
Trump signs Russia Sanctions Bill into Law amid Putin Retaliation

Trump signs Russia Sanctions Bill into Law amid Putin Retaliation

Gunmen attack Russian Embassy in Damascus

Two killed as plane lands on beach in Portugal

Ghana wants more Nigerian gas for electricity

FG seals pact with three firms to increase sugar production

Traditional rulers support football tourney in Oyo

Image result for Russia sanction: President Trump signs bill into lawU.S. President Donald Trump has signed legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia into law after last week’s vote by congress for sanctions to punish the Russian

government over interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and other perceived violations of international norms.

Trump, who has made clear he wants to improve relations with Russia, has accepted the new congressional sanctions, which also includes Iran and North Korea.

The bill had enough support in Congress to override a presidential veto.

Donald Trump and two Republican senators, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, have unveiled a plan to change the rules for legal immigrants.

The new proposal suggests a cut in legal immigration by 50 percent over 10 years by reducing the kinds of relatives immigrants can bring into the country.

The White House believes the changes proposed by the senators would raise wages FOREIGN
and create jobs.

 

