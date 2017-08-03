US President Donald Trump has urged his Mexican counterpart to stop public defiance saying he would not pay for a proposed border wall.

President Trump admonished president Enrique Pena Nieto for publicly denouncing the wall.

Trump tells Pena Nieto it was the “worst” conversation he had that day, and one with Russian President Vladimir Putin was more pleasant.

Trump launched his presidential campaign on a promise to build a wall along the US southern border and vowed to make Mexico pay for the project.