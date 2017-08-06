Home International U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea
U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea
U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Image result for U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North KoreaThe United Nations Security Council has imposed new sanctions on North Korea over two intercontinental ballistic missile tests it carried out last month.

The resolution drafted by the U.S. bans North Korean exports of coal, iron ore, lead, and seafood.

It also prohibits countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean laborers working abroad, bans new joint ventures with that country, and any new investment.

But North Korea has accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions by conducting military drills.

 

