Home International Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez back in house arrest
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez back in house arrest
International
0

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez back in house arrest

0
0
Lopez-TVC
now viewing

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez back in house arrest

Nigerian Military
now playing

IYC wants military in Niger-Delta to be more professional

Blessing Okagbare - TVC
now playing

2017 W'Athletics Championship: Okagbare finishes 2nd in heat, reaches semi-final

NASS leaders TVC
now playing

Saraki, Dogara, Ekweremadu condemn Anambra Church Massacre

now playing

Chelsea succumb to Arsenal in FA Community Shield

Odigie Oyegun-APC
now playing

APC condemn Anambra Church killings

Image result for Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez back in house arrestVenezuelan opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez is back to house arrest from a four-day detention amid efforts to restore calm to the country reeling from weeks of riots and the fallout of the constitution amendment vote.

Lopez was first arrested in 2014 and released to house arrest last month along with another opposition leader Antonio Ledezma who was also put under house arrest on Friday.

Authorities say they ordered the house arrests because the two men had planned to either hide inside the country or flee abroad.

Their return to their families came a day after a nationwide vote which President Nicolas Maduro had called on the formation of a Constituent Assembly, tasked with rewriting the country’s constitution.

At least 125 people have died over the past four months in Venezuela during riots and violent demonstrations against the government.

Meanwhile, sacked Venezuelan chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega is not giving up without a fight.

Ortega, rejecting her dismissal by the new constituent assembly on saturday says she was sacked because the government wanted to stop her investigations into alleged corruption and human rights abuses.

In its first session on Saturday, the assembly unanimously voted to remove Ms Ortega from her post, and was prevented from entering her office in the capital, Caracas.

Dozens of National Guard officers in riot gear had mounted a barricade but had to leave as the scenes turned chaotic.

Ortega, a supporter turned critic of said the government was leading a “coup against the constitution”.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Jim Kong TVC

U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

TVCN 0
Mosul rebuilding -TVC

Mosul residents start clearing rubble, repairing their city

TVCN 0
paul-kagame-tvcnews

Rwanda’s Kagame wins third term by a landslide

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close