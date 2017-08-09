German car maker, Volkswagen, is offering its German customers, discounts up to 10,000 euros, that’s about $11, 000 if they can trade in old diesel engine cars for new ones.

The company says it will reward customers who buy alternative energy vehicles such as hybrid or electric cars.

The idea is to contribute immensely to green environment.

Different brands of Volkwagen such as Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Seat will also arrange their incentives for customers.

Diesel cars are being targeted for possible extinction to reduce carbons in favour of green energy cars.