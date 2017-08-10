The Nigerian delegation to the London World Athletics Championships were thrown into confusion on Wednesday after the British High Commission denied Abike Egbeniyi an entry visa to the United Kingdom.

United States-based Egbeniyi, who qualified for the women’s 400m, is expected to miss out on the 4x400m relay after missing the 400m race.

The Team Nigeria officials have now been forced to draft Glory Nathaniel, who crashed out in the semifinal of the 400m hurdles into the 4x400m team.

The 4x400m relay begins on Saturday.