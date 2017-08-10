Home Athletics WAC: Confusion hits team Nigeria as Embassy stops Egbeniyi
WAC: Confusion hits team Nigeria as Embassy stops Egbeniyi
Athletics
Sports
0

WAC: Confusion hits team Nigeria as Embassy stops Egbeniyi

0
0
now viewing

WAC: Confusion hits team Nigeria as Embassy stops Egbeniyi

now playing

World Championship: Makwala in 200m final after heat on his own

'Tigress-TVCNews
now playing

D'Tigress stunned by Raptors in a test game

Magu EFCC-TVC
now playing

EFCC boss, Magu vows to recover all ill-gotten wealth

Senator Bukola Saraki
now playing

Saraki sacks 98 Special Assistants

now playing

Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds

Image result for 2017 London World Athletics ChampionshipsThe Nigerian delegation to the London World Athletics Championships were thrown into confusion on Wednesday after the British High Commission denied Abike Egbeniyi an entry visa to the United Kingdom.

United States-based Egbeniyi, who qualified for the women’s 400m, is expected to miss out on the 4x400m relay after missing the 400m race.

The Team Nigeria officials have now been forced to draft Glory Nathaniel, who crashed out in the semifinal of the 400m hurdles into the 4x400m team.

The 4x400m relay begins on Saturday.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

World Championship: Makwala in 200m final after heat on his own

TVCN 0
'Tigress-TVCNews

D’Tigress stunned by Raptors in a test game

TVCN 0
D-tigers-win-afrobasket-title-TVC

NBBF set to announce D’Tigers squad for 2017 Afrobasket

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close