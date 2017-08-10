Home Athletics World Championship: Makwala in 200m final after heat on his own
World Championship: Makwala in 200m final after heat on his own
Athletics
Sports
World Championship: Makwala in 200m final after heat on his own

Image result for World Championship: Makwala in 200m final after heat on his ownIsaac Makwala secured a place in the World Championship 200m finals in London after being given a reprieve back into the competition.

The Botswana star had previously been barred from the 200m heats at the London Stadium on Monday over fears he was one of the athletes affected by the norovirus outbreak that has hit two hotels hosting participants.

After running solo to qualify for the semi-finals, Makwala will now return to the track on Thursday to take on Wayde van Niekerk and other strong athletes in the 200m final.

