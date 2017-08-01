Home Athletics World Championships visa delay : IAAF intervenes for team Nigeria
World Championships visa delay : IAAF intervenes for team Nigeria
Athletics
Sports
0

World Championships visa delay : IAAF intervenes for team Nigeria

0
0
IAAF-London2017-tvcnews
now viewing

World Championships visa delay : IAAF intervenes for team Nigeria

now playing

Rohr supervises CHAN Eagles training in Kano

Matic-Manu-tvcnews
now playing

Matic elated by move to Manchester United

David-Rudisha-tvcnews
now playing

IAAF World Championship : Kenya's Rudisha withdraws with injury

iheanacho-Liecester-ManCity-TVC
now playing

Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term

Kenya-Election-IT-Chief-TVCNews
now playing

Kenya : Election I.T. chief found dead with arm cut off

Image result for IAAF 2017World’s athletics governing body, IAAF is looking into the circumstances leading to the delay by the British High Commission in issuing visas to Nigerian athletes and officials scheduled to feature at the London 2017 Senior Athletics Championships.

The competition will run from Thursday, August the 4th to 13th.

Majority of the 17 athletes penciled down for the trip are yet to secure UK visas due to what is described as ‘shortness’ of the time that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) applied for it.

AFN Secretary General , Akawo Amaechi reveals the body is yet to receive any message from the British High Commission concerning issuance of visas to the contingent.

He says the earlier plan was to depart for London on Tuesday to enable the athletes have time to relax before their competition.

President of AFN board, Ibrahim Gusau left for London on Monday to enable him attend the IAAF World Congress.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Rohr supervises CHAN Eagles training in Kano

TVCN 0
Matic-Manu-tvcnews

Matic elated by move to Manchester United

TVCN 0
David-Rudisha-tvcnews

IAAF World Championship : Kenya’s Rudisha withdraws with injury

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close