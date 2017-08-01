World’s athletics governing body, IAAF is looking into the circumstances leading to the delay by the British High Commission in issuing visas to Nigerian athletes and officials scheduled to feature at the London 2017 Senior Athletics Championships.

The competition will run from Thursday, August the 4th to 13th.

Majority of the 17 athletes penciled down for the trip are yet to secure UK visas due to what is described as ‘shortness’ of the time that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) applied for it.

AFN Secretary General , Akawo Amaechi reveals the body is yet to receive any message from the British High Commission concerning issuance of visas to the contingent.

He says the earlier plan was to depart for London on Tuesday to enable the athletes have time to relax before their competition.

President of AFN board, Ibrahim Gusau left for London on Monday to enable him attend the IAAF World Congress.