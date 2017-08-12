Home News Zamfara governor displaced at pace of work on Dauran-Birnin Magaji road
Image result for Road construction in ZamfaraThe Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has tasked Dantata and Sawoe limited, contractors handling the Dauran to Birnin Magaji road, for the slow pace of work on the project.

The Governor expressed his dismay while inspecting the sixty-one kilometer road awarded by his government.

TVC News Ibrahim Bello reports that the sixty one kilometer road was awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Nigeria Limited at the cost of Four point three Billion Naira in  December last year.

The Governor  also inspected bridges along the road and expressed displeasure on the slow pace at the rate at which the work is going.

The Governor also directed the company to mobilise more equipment and met up the date lineof December 2017.

The project manager of Dan tata and Sawoe  Mr Naafel Bin Shaukat assured the Governor that the road project would be completed by December this year as scheduled.

The project if completed will improve security and socioeconomic development in the state.

 

 

