Home News Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bn
Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bn
News
Nigeria
0

Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bn

0
0
now viewing

Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bn

now playing

Ambode employs 250 PWDs, empowers 2000 others

now playing

Hate Speeches: N.O.A boss condemns groups, warns against future crisis

now playing

Ambode to roll out new commercial buses in February

now playing

Presidential Poll: Kenyan Electoral body to release final result Friday

now playing

Havana to investigate 'symptoms' found on U.S. Diplomats

Image result for Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bnThe Zamfara state government has awarded contracts worth more than three billion Naira for the general renovation and construction of primary schools in the state.

This was disclosed by the Zamfara state Executive Chairman, Universal Basic Education Commission, Murtala Adamu Jangebe in an interview with journalists in Gusau.

He said one hundred and fourteen primary schools will be renovated, in addition to the general reconstruction of ten offices for Educational secretaries  across the state.

Jangebe also says three hundred and thirty six local contractors would undertake the projects  which is expected to be completed within three months.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Ambode employs 250 PWDs, empowers 2000 others

TVCN 0

Hate Speeches: N.O.A boss condemns groups, warns against future crisis

TVCN 0

Ambode to roll out new commercial buses in February

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close