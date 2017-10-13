At least 13 people have been killed after a fight broke out between rival gangs in a prison in northern Mexico.

Security troops were sent in to quell the riot in the prison outside the city of Monterrey in Nuevo Leon state.

Rival gangs involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling, fuel theft, kidnapping and extortion have fuelled bloody battles in Mexico’s overcrowded prisons.

In July, at least 28 inmates were killed in a prison fight, in the Pacific resort of Acapulco.