Prominent supporters of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and some Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammadu Jibrila Bindow, urging them to run for a second term.

They made their stand known at a stakeholders’ meeting in Yola where they also urged Buhari to look into the panel report on suspended Secretary to the Government of the federation, Babachir David Lawal and reinstate him if exonerated.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi who monitored the meeting, reports that meeting was attended by major political gladiators the, comprising of party elders, members of the National and State Assemblies, elected council chairmen and party executives at all levels in the state, under All Progressives Congress umbrella.

Addressing the meeting on behalf of state government, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta said Adamawa state is interested in seeing that Buhari gets re-elected to fully deliver on his transformation agenda.

According to him, progress so far recorded in the war on terror, corruption and infrastructure development at state and national levels are commendable, stressing that Buhari and Osinbajo remain their choice for 2019.

Abba-Jimeta, who acknowledged the representation of Adamawa State people at the meeting, called on Buhari to look into the panel report on suspended Secretary to the Government of the federation, Babachir Lawal and reinstate him if he is not guilty.

The Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly , Hon. Emmanuel Tsamdu who spoke on behalf of Senators, House of Representatives members and the Adamawa State House of Assembly members respectively said they were okay with the resolutions reached by the stakeholders and would work towards their actualisation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was represented at the meeting by Yakubu Tsala, called for unity in the party and stressed the need for elective office holders to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorate.

Political observers see this latest development as a pointer that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has a long way to go, if he is to win his home base in the 2018 APC presidential primaries.