The Buhari Support Organisation is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will seek a second term in office.

But it is worried that only 50 percent of original members of the All Progressives Congress are at the helm of affairs in this present administration.

This came out during the opening of the Buhari Support Organisation office in Abuja, which is meant to kick start campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election ahead of 2019.

The organisation is concerned that the zeal of the president to make a success of his administration is being hampered by the lack of will to bring on board those that are capable and sincere to his cause.

The political vision and push for good governance, they say, needs to be rekindled.

They believe there is also need to also build upon dilapidated structures within the system, as there is a disconnect between the masses and what president stands for.

Halfway through the journey of change, these supporters believe that a lot can still be done to galvanize support for President Buhari ahead of 2019, while shaking up the system to allow for dividends of democracy.