45 Boko Haram members convicted, sentenced to 3 to 35 years
45 Boko Haram members convicted, sentenced to 3 to 35 years

Image result for 45 Boko Haram members convicted, sentenced to 3 to 35 yearsForty-five members of  the dreaded Boko Haram group would have to serve jail terms of between 3 and 31 years.

This was after a Federal High Court sitting in Kainji, Niger State, convicted and sentenced them at the conclusion of the first phase of their trial.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that Out of 575 suspects arraigned, the Court discharged 468 suspects who had no case to answer.

Thirty-four cases were struck out, while twenty eight suspects were remanded for trial in Abuja and Minna.

The Court has adjourned the trial of other suspects to January, 2018

