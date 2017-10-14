Home News 89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin
Image result for Unilorin Graduating studentsEighty-nine (89) First Class students are to graduate from the University of Ilorin this year, just as the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor AbdulGaniy Ambali bows out.

Ambali said education in Nigeria is going through a turbulent period and needs to be rescued.

Our Kwara state Correspondent, Ibrahim Alege reports that the event was not only to reel out the achievements of the outgoing Vice Chancellor but also an occasion to X-ray the Nigerian education sector.

University of Ilorin has enjoyed stable academic calendar for the past years and is indeed the most sort after for admission.

This feat has come at the expense of a viable academic staff union.

In the meantime, some reinstated workers of Unilorin Staff School have called for the payment of their salary arrears.

Professor Ambali is the 9th Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin and he will be succeeded by Professor Sulaiman Age on Monday.

