The Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yoruba land Otunba Gani Adams has promised to work with government and traditional rulers in the southwest zone to address the growing insecurity around the area.

Speaking in a media chat with selected journalists in Lagos, the National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress stated that he will continue to work with governments at all levels to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Gani Adams was pronounced as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land recently by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.