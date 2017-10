Executive Director of Ogba Zoo in Benin, Andy Ehanire, has regained his freedom after spending twenty days in captivity.

It is not clear if any ransom was paid for his release as Police authorities in Edo State are yet to make any comment on the situation.

gunmen abducted Ehanire from the premises of the zoo last month. Three policemen posted to provide security for fun-seekers at the zoo were killed in the process.