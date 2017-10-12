Home Health Abia schools close early over army Monkeypox vaccination rumours
1200px-Monkeypox-Akwa-Ibom-TVCNewsThe current Monkeypox scare in some states, forced the closure of schools and businesses in Umuahia on Wednesday.

The situation was made particularly worrisome, when news broke out of forceful vaccination of students by personnel of the medical outreach of the Nigerian Army.

But the Abia state Commissioner of police and the Deputy Director Public relations of the 82nd division of the Nigerian Army in their statements clarified that the exercise is part of the corporate social responsibility of the military.

The Abia state government has since called on parents to disregard the rumours and allow their children and wards to go back to classes.

